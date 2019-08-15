 Barnwell Industries’ loss grows by $1 million
Hawaii News

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

A fiscal third-quarter loss for Honolulu-based Barnwell Industries Inc. grew by about $1 million on weaker results from real estate, energy resource production and other operations. Read more

