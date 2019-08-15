 City wants funds to hire law firm for subpoenaed rail workers
Hawaii News

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration is seeking $300,000 to hire lawyers to represent the Honolulu rail authority and its current and former employees in connection with the federal investigation of the city’s $9.2 billion rail project. Read more

