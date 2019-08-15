Questlove, drummer for ‘The Tonight Show’ band, to deejay at Maui restaurant

PAIA, MAUI >> DJ Questlove, drummer for The Roots — the Grammy-winning house band on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon — will rock the house Aug. 21 and 22 at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Paia.

“He will be deejaying, not playing with a live band,” said Charley’s managing partner Jonathan Herman. “Questlove is an encyclopedia of music, and his DJ sets take you on a journey through musical history, making it difficult to stop dancing.”

Producer Brendan M. Smith will present his seventh set of Questlove shows at Charley’s at 9 p.m. both nights; doors open at 8 p.m. He noted that Questlove is also a prolific writer and penned the New York Times bestseller “Something To Food About.”

“He’s written some other great books, as well. His most recent, ‘Creative Quest,’ is a sort of life guide to harnessing creativity,” Smith said.

Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $35 per person. Visit eventbrite.com or call Charley’s at 808-579-8085.