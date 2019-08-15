[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Campbell at Farrington; Saint Louis at Kapolei; games start at 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five at Kaiser, McKinley at Pearl City; games begin at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Punahou, 3:15 p.m.; Kahuku at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Aiea, 6 p.m.; Waipahu at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki, 6 p.m., at Skippa Diaz Stadium; Roosevelt at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kalani at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hilo; Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.) vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium; games start at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

ILH

Division II-III Girls

Varsity

La Pietra def. Damien 25-22, 20-25, 25-20

St. Andrews def. Christian Academy 25-13, 25-21

University def. Assets School 25-9, 22-25, 25-21

Hanalani def. Lanakila Baptist 25-9, 25-15

IPA def. HMA 25-18, 25-19

2019 Oahu Country Club Women’s Invitational

From Tuesday

At Oahu Country Club

Stableford format

Championship Flight

Kellie Yamane 42-35–77

Danielle Ujimori 33-42–75

Aiko Leong 39-35–74

Anna Murata 36-33–69

Annika Espino 35-34–69

A Flight

Corie Lee Hasselman 34-38–72

Mira Jang 29-41–70

Caifeng Wu 31-39–70

Sung Kim 30-39–69

Suzanne Lee 35-34–69

Akane Shimoko 32-37–69

B Flight

Ellen Wilson 38-35–73

Roxanne Okazaki 35-36–71

In K Byun 34-36–70

Young Min Bell 36-34–70

Masuzu Shimoko 34-34–68

C Flight

Joy McLaughlin 39-37–76

Kristina Li 36-38–74

Hisako Frohlich 32-38–70

Shirley Grossi 35-33–68

Mae Rosen 34-33–67

D Flight

Gwen Omori 38-36–74

Millie Yee 36-35–71

Ella Isono 35-35–70

Jessica Shin 38-32–70

Mimi Beams 38-31–69

Royce Sonnenberg 30-39–69

PGA FedExCup Leaders Chart

Rk Name Points

1. Brooks Koepka 2,980

2. Patrick Reed 2,774

3. Rory McIlroy 2,670

4. Matt Kuchar 2,313

5. Jon Rahm 2,097

6. Patrick Cantlay 1,957

7. Xander Schauffele 1,858

8. Abraham Ancer 1,822

9. Gary Woodland 1,820

10. Dustin Johnson 1,819

11. Webb Simpson 1,807

12. Justin Rose 1,713

13. Paul Casey 1,629

14. Adam Scott 1,564

15. Justin Thomas 1,475

16. Marc Leishman 1,415

17. Rickie Fowler 1,391

18. Chez Reavie 1,373

19. Tony Finau 1,371

20. Bryson DeChambeau 1,336

21. Kevin Kisner 1,325

22. Brandt Snedeker 1,289

23. Charles Howell III 1,279

24. Tommy Fleetwood 1,234

25. Shane Lowry 1,162

26. Sungjae Im 1,161

27. Corey Conners 1,126

28. Louis Oosthuizen 1,109

29. Harold Varner III 1,108

30. Andrew Putnam 1,100

31. Ryan Palmer 1,096

32. Jason Kokrak 1,082

33. Hideki Matsuyama 1,061

34. Francesco Molinari 1,061

35. Scott Piercy 1,038

36. J.T.Poston 1,034

37. C.T.Pan 1,033

38. Tiger Woods 1,003

39. Billy Horschel 999

40. Kevin Tway 996

41. Lucas Glover 987

42. Sung Kang 986

43. Ian Poulter 980

44. Jordan Spieth 960

45. Rory Sabbatini 936