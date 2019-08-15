Calendar
Today
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Campbell at Farrington; Saint Louis at Kapolei; games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Radford, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five at Kaiser, McKinley at Pearl City; games begin at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Punahou, 3:15 p.m.; Kahuku at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Aiea, 6 p.m.; Waipahu at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki, 6 p.m., at Skippa Diaz Stadium; Roosevelt at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kalani at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hilo; Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.) vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium; games start at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
ILH
Division II-III Girls
Varsity
La Pietra def. Damien 25-22, 20-25, 25-20
St. Andrews def. Christian Academy 25-13, 25-21
University def. Assets School 25-9, 22-25, 25-21
Hanalani def. Lanakila Baptist 25-9, 25-15
IPA def. HMA 25-18, 25-19
2019 Oahu Country Club Women’s Invitational
From Tuesday
At Oahu Country Club
Stableford format
Championship Flight
Kellie Yamane 42-35–77
Danielle Ujimori 33-42–75
Aiko Leong 39-35–74
Anna Murata 36-33–69
Annika Espino 35-34–69
A Flight
Corie Lee Hasselman 34-38–72
Mira Jang 29-41–70
Caifeng Wu 31-39–70
Sung Kim 30-39–69
Suzanne Lee 35-34–69
Akane Shimoko 32-37–69
B Flight
Ellen Wilson 38-35–73
Roxanne Okazaki 35-36–71
In K Byun 34-36–70
Young Min Bell 36-34–70
Masuzu Shimoko 34-34–68
C Flight
Joy McLaughlin 39-37–76
Kristina Li 36-38–74
Hisako Frohlich 32-38–70
Shirley Grossi 35-33–68
Mae Rosen 34-33–67
D Flight
Gwen Omori 38-36–74
Millie Yee 36-35–71
Ella Isono 35-35–70
Jessica Shin 38-32–70
Mimi Beams 38-31–69
Royce Sonnenberg 30-39–69
PGA FedExCup Leaders Chart
Rk Name Points
1. Brooks Koepka 2,980
2. Patrick Reed 2,774
3. Rory McIlroy 2,670
4. Matt Kuchar 2,313
5. Jon Rahm 2,097
6. Patrick Cantlay 1,957
7. Xander Schauffele 1,858
8. Abraham Ancer 1,822
9. Gary Woodland 1,820
10. Dustin Johnson 1,819
11. Webb Simpson 1,807
12. Justin Rose 1,713
13. Paul Casey 1,629
14. Adam Scott 1,564
15. Justin Thomas 1,475
16. Marc Leishman 1,415
17. Rickie Fowler 1,391
18. Chez Reavie 1,373
19. Tony Finau 1,371
20. Bryson DeChambeau 1,336
21. Kevin Kisner 1,325
22. Brandt Snedeker 1,289
23. Charles Howell III 1,279
24. Tommy Fleetwood 1,234
25. Shane Lowry 1,162
26. Sungjae Im 1,161
27. Corey Conners 1,126
28. Louis Oosthuizen 1,109
29. Harold Varner III 1,108
30. Andrew Putnam 1,100
31. Ryan Palmer 1,096
32. Jason Kokrak 1,082
33. Hideki Matsuyama 1,061
34. Francesco Molinari 1,061
35. Scott Piercy 1,038
36. J.T.Poston 1,034
37. C.T.Pan 1,033
38. Tiger Woods 1,003
39. Billy Horschel 999
40. Kevin Tway 996
41. Lucas Glover 987
42. Sung Kang 986
43. Ian Poulter 980
44. Jordan Spieth 960
45. Rory Sabbatini 936
