Central East Maui highlights, celebratory dances, and sportsmanship debate from the LLWS

Central East Maui made it past the opening round of the Little League World Series today and they are preparing for their next match on Sunday.

Little League Baseball and Softball has released a highlight reel of the match by the first team from the island of Maui to ever earn a trip to the LLWS.

In other Little League news, there has been some debate about whether a Rhode Island pitcher congratulating a Loudoun South batter for his home run today was the right way to handle it.

LLWS is so fake. Man I was talking smack in games when I was 12. What is this nonsense https://t.co/nC4g2fNkrU — Luke Simpson® (@4_lukesimpson) August 16, 2019

One Twitter user said he wouldn’t even acknowledge the other team on the field.

If I was good enough at baseball when I was young to play in the LLWS I’m not even acknowledging the other team on the field, let alone high giving a kid that took my yard hahaha I’m out for blood and to win the ship https://t.co/XsRi5nitFy — •Nolan Hopkins•® (@nohop33) August 17, 2019

But another Twitter user praised the player’s sportsmanship.

Dude hit an absolute jack and the pitcher still gave him props. Gotta love @LittleLeague sportsmanship. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/cQtK2CGPG1 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 16, 2019

And New Jersey is getting some attention for their celebratory dances.

New Jersey takes the lead and has the celebration dances down 😆#LLWS pic.twitter.com/jZW6p4P7kG — ESPN (@espn) August 17, 2019