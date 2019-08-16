Central East Maui highlights, celebratory dances, and sportsmanship debate from the LLWS

Central East Maui made it past the opening round of the Little League World Series today and they are preparing for their next match on Sunday.
Little League Baseball and Softball has released a highlight reel of the match by the first team from the island of Maui to ever earn a trip to the LLWS.
West takes a 5-2 win over Southwest! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/drlUUdlzHu
— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 16, 2019
In other Little League news, there has been some debate about whether a Rhode Island pitcher congratulating a Loudoun South batter for his home run today was the right way to handle it.
LLWS is so fake. Man I was talking smack in games when I was 12. What is this nonsense https://t.co/nC4g2fNkrU
— Luke Simpson® (@4_lukesimpson) August 16, 2019
One Twitter user said he wouldn’t even acknowledge the other team on the field.
If I was good enough at baseball when I was young to play in the LLWS I’m not even acknowledging the other team on the field, let alone high giving a kid that took my yard hahaha I’m out for blood and to win the ship https://t.co/XsRi5nitFy
— •Nolan Hopkins•® (@nohop33) August 17, 2019
But another Twitter user praised the player’s sportsmanship.
Dude hit an absolute jack and the pitcher still gave him props. Gotta love @LittleLeague sportsmanship. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/cQtK2CGPG1
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 16, 2019
And New Jersey is getting some attention for their celebratory dances.
"The Jersey shuffle!" 🕺#LLWS pic.twitter.com/uLXKa2osE5
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2019
New Jersey takes the lead and has the celebration dances down 😆#LLWS pic.twitter.com/jZW6p4P7kG
— ESPN (@espn) August 17, 2019
Congratulations to the Central East Maui Little League ⚾️ team! Good luck & best wishes at the Little League World Series! 🤙
💚 – Hawai'i Athletics 'Ohana! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/WXhal1lcfB
— Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) August 16, 2019
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.