Central East Maui highlights, celebratory dances, and sportsmanship debate from the LLWS

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:48 p.m.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Central East Maui’s Kaleb Mathias stretches to get the out at first on River Ridge’s Ryan Darrah during the third inning at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., today.

Central East Maui made it past the opening round of the Little League World Series today and they are preparing for their next match on Sunday.

Little League Baseball and Softball has released a highlight reel of the match by the first team from the island of Maui to ever earn a trip to the LLWS.

In other Little League news, there has been some debate about whether a Rhode Island pitcher congratulating a Loudoun South batter for his home run today was the right way to handle it.

One Twitter user said he wouldn’t even acknowledge the other team on the field.

But another Twitter user praised the player’s sportsmanship.

And New Jersey is getting some attention for their celebratory dances.

