Exploding TV ignites Aiea blaze

An Aiea man’s TV exploded tonight, igniting a fire that caused his house to go up in flames, a neighbor said.

Neighbor Nick Dizon, 60, said that James Horio is a beloved neighbor who happened to be a Hawaiian Electric Co. electrical engineer before retiring.

He said Horio, who lives alone, told him he was watching television when it exploded.

Police Sgt. Roger Nitta confirmed the explosion of the television, and also said there were five firearms inside the home, so they were taking precautions. He said the occupant of the home is about 80 years old.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire that broke out just before 8 p.m. at 99-0691 Kaulainahee Place.

About 35 fire personnel and 10 units responded and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Horio, who is “normally a pretty calm guy,” appeared to remain calm, and managed to get out safely and also pulled his car out, Dizon said, adding the heat got too intense to do much more.

James Nguyen, 29, said he thought he smelled burning plastic or a barbecue. When he walked outside, “the whole house was lit up,” he said.