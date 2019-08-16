Kauai inmate picked up after nearly 2 weeks on the run

Police have captured a 37-year-old inmate who escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center.

Police spotted Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr. at about 7 a.m. today at a makeshift campsite in Anahola. He fled from officers on a moped.

Police conducted a search that led them to a home in Kapaa. When officers arrived at the residence at about 8:25 a.m., they saw Kelekoma standing outside with his family members.

Police arrested him and transported him back to the correctional facility.

He escaped on Aug. 4 with another inmate, Isaiah Pongasi-Adric. Police apprehended Pongasi-Adric at a home in Anahola on Aug. 7.