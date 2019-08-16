 Letter: We must deal with burden of history
Editorial | Letters

Letter: We must deal with burden of history

Waimanalo protester Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo has done Hawaii’s people a service by conceding the political as well as cultural issues presented by the Hawaiian protest movement (“Work would desecrate Waimanalo site, foes say,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 12). Read more

