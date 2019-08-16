Name in the News: Scott Schroeder

Scott Schroeder has wanted to be in education since he was being educated himself, starting with grade school. Whatever level of school he was in at the time, that’s the level he wanted to teach. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.