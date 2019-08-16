 Name in the News: Scott Schroeder
Name in the News

Name in the News: Scott Schroeder

  • Today
  • Updated 6:25 p.m.

Scott Schroeder has wanted to be in education since he was being educated himself, starting with grade school. Whatever level of school he was in at the time, that’s the level he wanted to teach. Read more

