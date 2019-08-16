Central Oahu man arrested in child sex assault case

Honolulu police arrested a man in Waipio Gentry on a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant on sex assault charges involving a girl younger than 14 years old.

Mark L. Rosskopf was arrested Thursday afternoon at a townhome at the Villages at Waipio at 94-1479 Waipio Uka St. after a grand jury returned an indictment, charging him with promoting pornography for minors, first-degree sexual assault and third-degree assault.

The alleged assaults occurred from July 2015 to May 2016.