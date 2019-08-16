Hanauma Bay reopens after wastewater leak repaired

Hanauma Bay reopened to the public today after crews repaired a wastewater leak.
The leak forced officials to close the bay Thursday afternoon. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said the leak was believed to be originating from a clogged line in one of the bathroom facilities on the beach level.
Plumbers fixed the leak and cleaned the area.
