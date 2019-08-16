 Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 16
Sports Breaking | Top News

Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 16

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:13 p.m.
  • 20190816-8978 SPT PUN KAM FB PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA Kamehameha football team visits Punahou for the first time since 1931. At the end of the first half, Kamehameha leads 5-0. The Punahou and Kamehameha cheerleaders get together at half time. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. AUG. 16, 2019.
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Click the link for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

Kahuku @ Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu @ Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua @ Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

.

‘Iolani 28, Aiea 3, 2Q

Raiders TDs: Brody Logan Bantolina (4), Cole Ichikawa (40, 40), Jonah Chong (1)

.

Roosevelt 13, Waialua 7, 2Q

Rough Riders touchdowns: Scott Chung (27), Aalona Monteilh (42). Bulldogs touchdowns: Hunter Apau (8)

.

Kaimuki 27, Kalaheo 0, 2Q

Bulldogs TDs: Kaulana Kaluna (20), Naomas Asuega-Fualaau (3, 12, 1).

.

• Kalani @ Nanakuli, 7:30

.

• Edison (Calif.) 42, Baldwin 0, 2Q

.

Punahou 15, Kamehameha 5, F

TDs-Buffanblu: Koa Eldredge (23, 33)

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Arrests precede major demonstrations in Portland, Oregon
Next Story
Recession signs worry Trump ahead of 2020
Looking Back

Scroll Up