Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 16

• Kahuku @ Mililani, 7:30 p.m.
• Waipahu @ Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.
• Moanalua @ Kailua, 7:30 p.m.
.
• ‘Iolani 28, Aiea 3, 2Q
Raiders TDs: Brody Logan Bantolina (4), Cole Ichikawa (40, 40), Jonah Chong (1)
.
• Roosevelt 13, Waialua 7, 2Q
Rough Riders touchdowns: Scott Chung (27), Aalona Monteilh (42). Bulldogs touchdowns: Hunter Apau (8)
.
• Kaimuki 27, Kalaheo 0, 2Q
Bulldogs TDs: Kaulana Kaluna (20), Naomas Asuega-Fualaau (3, 12, 1).
.
• Kalani @ Nanakuli, 7:30
.
• Edison (Calif.) 42, Baldwin 0, 2Q
.
TDs-Buffanblu: Koa Eldredge (23, 33)
