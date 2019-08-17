 Column: Ulupuni ʻo Mauna Kea i ia mea he kānāwai
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

  • By Margaret Maaka a me Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 7:47 p.m.

At a legislative briefing about the Mauna Kea Access Road, state Sen. Kai Kahele suggested that the land swap between the DOT and the DHHL was not legally consummated. The authority over the road reverts to the DHHL. Read more

