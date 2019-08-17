Police open murder investigation after man found with stab wounds in downtown Honolulu dies

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a 65-year-old man was found unresponsive with stab wounds this morning in downtown.

The victim, who appears to be a homeless man, was found in an alleyway near Bishop and South Beretania streets between 2:45 and 4:15 a.m., police said. He had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. Police did not have a motive and opened a second-degree murder investigation.

Police did not have information on a suspect or suspects.

About noon today, bits of crime scene tape still hung in the alleyway between Fort Street Mall and Bishop Street where the man was found.

Jasmine Mancos, who works at a nearby bar, visited the alleyway in the morning after hearing about the murder.

She said she was finishing her shift at Proof Public House when she heard a man’s cries for help between 3 and 3:30 a.m. today.

“I heard a man scream ‘help, help me’ maybe three or four times,” she said.

Mancos said there are usually a lot of homeless people hanging out in the area.

“It’s not a super safe neighborhood,” she said. “I was here by myself so I didn’t really do anything. It’s pretty common to hear people screaming, so I just went inside and finished closing. I was gone by 4.”