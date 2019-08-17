 Russian surveillance plane flies over Hawaii with permission
Hawaii News

Russian surveillance plane flies over Hawaii with permission

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 p.m.

A Russian surveillance plane flew multiple passes over Hawaii this week, likely snapping up imagery from the Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, as part of the Treaty on Open Skies. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai inmate picked up after nearly 2 weeks on the run

Scroll Up