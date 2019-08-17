 Hawaii’s Trevor Crabb moves ahead in AVP Manhattan Beach Volleyball Open
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii’s Trevor Crabb moves ahead in AVP Manhattan Beach Volleyball Open

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Punahou athlete Trevor Crabb and partner Reid Pridd won both their matches and moved into the quarterfinals of the AVP Manhattan Beach Volleyball Open in California on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Going to the Cowboys-Rams game? Arrive early, pack light
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up