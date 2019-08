TODAY

FOOTBALL

>> NFL Preseason: Dallas vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> BIIF Division I: Kealakehe at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

>> Nonleague: Kwansei Gakuin (Japan) at King Kekaulike, 6 p.m.; Kapaa at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.; Honokaa vs. Waimea, 7 p.m., at Hanapepe Stadium.

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Duke Kahanamoku Race (Women), 8:30 a.m., at Kailua Beach.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Duke Kahanamoku Race (Men), 8:30 a.m., from Kailua to Duke Kahanamoku Beach.

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.)

MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.)

SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.)

GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.)

MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.)

SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.)

NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.)

* WEST: Central East Maui (Wailuku)

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea)

AUSTRALIA: Sydney

CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia)

CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao)

EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy)

JAPAN: Chofu City

LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela)

MEXICO: Guadalupe

FRIDAY: DOUBLE ELIMINATION

Game 2: South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0

Game 3: South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3

Game 4: Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1

Game 5: Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0

* Game 6: Central East Maui (Wailuku) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2

WP–Jaren Pascual. LP–Marshall Louque. Leading hitters–Maui: Logan Kuloloia, 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Duke Aloya, 2-2, 2 RBIs. River Ridge: Derek DeLatte, 2-3; Reece Roussel, 2-4.

Game 7: Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia, Canada) 0

Game 8: Elizabeth (N.J.) 6, Salem (Ore.) 2

TODAY: ELIMINATION GAMES

Game 9: Sydney (Australia) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, 7 a.m.

Game 10: Bowling Green (Ky.) vs. Barrington (R.I.), 9 a.m.

Game 11: Coquitlam (British Columbia, Canada) vs. Bologna (Italy), noon

Game 12: River Ridge (La.) vs. Salem (Ore.), 2 p.m.

SUNDAY: WINNER’S BRACKET

Game 13: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea) 3 a.m.

Game 14: Coon Rapids (Minn.) vs. South Riding (Va.), 5 a.m.

Game 15: Guadalupe (Mexico) vs. Chofu City (Japan), 7 a.m.

* Game 16: Central East Maui (Wailuku) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 8 a.m.