Man arrested after wild punch in Waikiki, police say

A 42-year-old man was arrested early today after he mistakenly punched a bystander during an argument in Waikiki, police said.
The suspect was arguing at about 3:30 a.m. with an unknown person when he threw a punch and “recklessly” ended up hitting a 24-year-old man, a police report said. The victim was not the same person the man was arguing with, according to the report.
The victim sustained a laceration to his right eyebrow.
Police arrested the suspect shortly afterwards at Lewers and Lauula streets for investigation of second-degree assault and harassment.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.