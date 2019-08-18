Man arrested after wild punch in Waikiki, police say

A 42-year-old man was arrested early today after he mistakenly punched a bystander during an argument in Waikiki, police said.

The suspect was arguing at about 3:30 a.m. with an unknown person when he threw a punch and “recklessly” ended up hitting a 24-year-old man, a police report said. The victim was not the same person the man was arguing with, according to the report.

The victim sustained a laceration to his right eyebrow.

Police arrested the suspect shortly afterwards at Lewers and Lauula streets for investigation of second-degree assault and harassment.