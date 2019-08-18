Show Biz: Loretta Ables Sayre to perform ‘South Pacific’ role in Cleveland

When Loretta Ables Sayre performs her Tony-nominated role in a concert presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” in Cleveland, she’ll be at her glamorous best. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.