Husband arrested for threatening wife with machete in Waialua

A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday after he threatened his sleeping wife with a machete in Waialua, police said.

The man’s wife, 39, told police she had been sleeping when her husband threatened her with the weapon at about 3 a.m. Friday.

Police arrested the man on Akule Street at about 1 p.m. Friday. He was charged with abuse of a household or family member, and his bail was set at $1,000.