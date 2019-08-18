Husband arrested for threatening wife with machete in Waialua

A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday after he threatened his sleeping wife with a machete in Waialua, police said.
The man’s wife, 39, told police she had been sleeping when her husband threatened her with the weapon at about 3 a.m. Friday.
Police arrested the man on Akule Street at about 1 p.m. Friday. He was charged with abuse of a household or family member, and his bail was set at $1,000.
