TODAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Duke Kahanamoku Race (Men), 8:30 a.m., from Kailua to Duke Kahanamoku Beach.
MONDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
BASEBALL
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.)
MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.)
SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.)
GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.)
MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.)
SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.)
NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.)
WEST: Central East Maui (Wailuku)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.