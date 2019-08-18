TODAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Duke Kahanamoku Race (Men), 8:30 a.m., from Kailua to Duke Kahanamoku Beach.

MONDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.)

MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.)

SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.)

GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.)

MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.)

SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.)

NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.)

WEST: Central East Maui (Wailuku)