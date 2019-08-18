Ski resorts offer a variety of summertime activities

Ski resorts are not just for winter anymore.

In an effort to expand revenue opportunities in shortening ski seasons, mountain resorts have started offering more activities for the warmer months.

Ski resorts have always drawn people for summer hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Now you can ride a zip line, attack obstacle and ropes courses, play Frisbee golf or ride a giant mountain slide.

Most ski resorts offer lift rides to the top for sunrise, sunset or just to take in the great views.

Mountain coasters have become one of the most popular summer ski resorts attractions. The cars are usually shaped like bobsleds and run down sloped hills, gravity creating speeds up to 25 mph.

Europe has been the spot for mountain coasters for years — the Glacier 3000 in Gstaad, Switzerland is a must-try — but the thrill rides have been popping up at ski resorts across the United States.

For more about what ski resorts are doing to lure visitors off season, check out the “Get Outta Here” podcast.