Dump truck crashes into Seattle sandwich shop; 5 hurt

SEATTLE >> A dump truck crashed into a pedestrian, vehicles and a Subway restaurant in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square district, injuring five people.

Four of the people had serious injuries and were taken to Harborview Medical Center after the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. Hawaii time today, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

As of 8:30 a.m. Hawaii time, a 25-year-old woman was in serious condition, and three men, ages 33, 44, and 51, were in satisfactory condition, hospital spokeswoman Barbara Clements said.

The four taken to the hospital included three people who were in vehicles and the pedestrian, officials said. An employee and a customer at Subway got out safely, according to Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo.

Seattle Police said the truck “allegedly suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure.” It came to rest completely inside Subway, shattering the entire front window of the store.

The building was evacuated, including the residential and commercial sections, and will remain evacuated until a structural assessment is completed.

Police are investigating. Fire officials say the driver of the Barrett Services Inc. dump truck suffered minor injuries and was being interviewed by police.

Jon Jennings was working on a job site about four blocks away when he heard the truck “screeching.”

He told The Seattle Times: “I looked down the way and all you see (is) the dump truck barreling through.”

Pioneer Square is a historic restaurant and nightlife district in Seattle, close to the city’s sports stadiums.