Janet Jackson to return to Honolulu for 2 shows in November

Pop icon Janet Jackson is heading Hawaii in November to perform two shows at the Neal Blaisdell Arena to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Rhythm Nation 1814 album.

BAMP Project and Live Nation announced today that Jackson is scheduled to perform at the Blaisdell on Nov. 20 and 21.

Tickets for Hawaii residents go on sale via ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The 30th anniversary celebration of Rhythm Nation kicks off in September in San Francisco.

Jackson who has sold more than 180 million records worldwide, performed to thousands of fans at three sold out shows at the Blaisdell in 2015.

She also performed at the Aloha Stadium in 1999 and 2002.