Witnesses sought in slaying of man in downtown Honolulu

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for witnesses to the killing of a 65-year-old man in downtown Honolulu to come forward.
Police have identified the victim as Marcus Imbo.
He was found unconscious at 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fort Street Mall and South Beretania Street.
He had several stab wounds.
Police said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Imbo’s death was ruled a homicide.
He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-4300 or send web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.
