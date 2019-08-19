Column: Homeless Healthcare Hui can change lives for better

“Everything is a possibility today,” said recent Chaminade University graduate John Aiwohi III when he finished his fourth year of nursing school. While that statement may seem common for a recent graduate, it has a much deeper meaning for Aiwohi, who struggled with addiction and homelessness for most of his life. Read more
