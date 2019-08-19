 Outrigger rallies to claim Duke Kahanamoku Long Distance race
Sports

Outrigger rallies to claim Duke Kahanamoku Long Distance race

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After initially falling behind talented rivals Hui Nalu and Lanikai, Outrigger rallied to take the lead and maintained the advantage to claim gold at the 52nd edition of the Duke Kahanamoku Long Distance Race. Read more

