Outrigger rallies to claim Duke Kahanamoku Long Distance race

After initially falling behind talented rivals Hui Nalu and Lanikai, Outrigger rallied to take the lead and maintained the advantage to claim gold at the 52nd edition of the Duke Kahanamoku Long Distance Race. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.