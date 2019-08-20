 About 1.1K customers without power in Waikiki area
Top News

About 1.1K customers without power in Waikiki area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:39 a.m.
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

About 1,100 customers are without power in the Waikiki area, according to a tweet posted by Hawaiian Electric Co. at 7:28 a.m.

HECO crews are en route to restore power to residents in the area.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Downed 60-foot tree blocks Auloa Road in Kailua
Looking Back

Scroll Up