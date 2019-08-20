About 1.1K customers without power in Waikiki area

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
About 1,100 customers are without power in the Waikiki area, according to a tweet posted by Hawaiian Electric Co. at 7:28 a.m.
HECO crews are en route to restore power to residents in the area.
710a: ~1100 customers without power in the Waikiki area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage
— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) August 20, 2019
