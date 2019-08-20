Bid on Hollywood memorabilia, stage costumes, wine goblets and over 100 items from Jim Nabors’ estate

Oahu Auctions and Liquidations and Estate Liquidators Hawaii are auctioning off items from the estate of the late actor Jim Nabors in Honolulu.

The oceanfront Diamond Head home of Nabors recently sold for $12 million. Nabors, best known for his TV role as Gomer Pyle, died in November 2017 at the age of 87. He was a longtime Hawaii resident and supporter of Hawaii Theatre, where he headlined “A Merry Christmas With Friends & Nabors” for 10 years.

The online auction offers hundreds of items from the estate, including signed Hollywood memorabilia from celebrities, framed photos, original artwork, fine jewelry, china, koa furniture and heirlooms.

It includes Nabors’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 1991 Induction Plaque, along with framed photos of Nabors with stars such as Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball, Nabors’ football award trophy, some Remington bronze sculptures, paintings, koa furniture, and watches.

Numerous bids are already in on various items. An on-site preview is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dole Cannery. The online auction wraps up on Sunday.

All items are sold as-is, according to Oahu Auctions, with no implied warranties or guarantees, and all sales are final. Visit oahuauctions.com for more information.