Brush fire closes westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway by Hawaii Kai; eastbound lanes by Kealahou Street

Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire near Alan Davis Beach by Makapuu.
The brush fire has resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway by the entrance of the Hawaii Kai Golf Course. The eastbound lanes have been shut down by Kalanianaole Highway and Kealahou Street.
