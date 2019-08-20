Man, 20, charged for fatally stabbing his father in Waianae

Prosecutors charged a 20-year-old man in the fatal stabbing of his father in Waianae.

Chauncey K. Lopes made his initial court appearance before Judge Melanie May at Honolulu District Court today on a second-degree murder charge involving the death of his father described in court documents as Sterling P. Lopes, 54.

His bail is set at $1 million.

The stabbing occurred at about 6:10 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Kulaapuni Street. Lopes’ father was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.