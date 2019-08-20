America’s Test Kitchen: Skip the butter and go for relish with salmon

It’s no wonder salmon is one of the most popular fish. Its flesh is rich-tasting, thanks to high levels of heart-healthy oils, and it takes well to many treatments. The key is to avoid overcooking it, especially wild salmon, which is leaner than farmed.

Our hybrid roasting method solved this by heating the oven to 500 degrees before dropping the temperature to 275. The initial blast of heat firmed the exterior and rendered some fat as the fish gently cooked.

Salmon is often roasted in butter, but we wanted a healthier approach that would contrast with the fish’s richness. So we made a bright tangerine relish perked up with spicy ginger (If you can’t find tangerines, you can use oranges).

Skin-on salmon fillets hold together better during cooking. If your salmon is less than 1 inch thick, start checking for doneness early. If using farmed salmon, cook until thickest part of fillet registers 125 degrees.

OVEN-ROASTED SALMON WITH TANGERINE AND GINGER RELISH

From “Nutritious Delicious”

4 (4- to 6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets (preferrably wild-caught), 1 inch thick

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

>> Relish:

4 tangerines, rind and pith removed and segments cut into 1/2 inch pieces (1 cup)

1 scallion, sliced thin

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

Salt and pepper, to taste

>> To make relish: Place tangerines in strainer set over bowl and drain 15 minutes. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon tangerine juice. Whisk in scallions, lemon juice, oil and ginger. Add tangerine pieces; season with salt and pepper.

Heat oven to 500 degrees. Adjust oven rack to lowest position, place foil-lined rimmed baking sheet on rack.

Pat salmon dry with paper towels, rub with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Once oven reaches 500 degrees, reduce temperature to 275 derees. Remove baking sheet from oven and carefully place salmon, skin-side down, on hot sheet. Roast to an internal temperature of 120 degrees (for medium-rare), 4 to 6 minutes. Center should still be translucent when checked with tip of knife.

Run a spatula under fillets and transfer to plates or serving platter, leaving skin behind. Top with relish. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 283 calories, 13 total g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 78 mg cholesterol, 356 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 29 g protein.