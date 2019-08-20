Recipe: Chilies heat up grilled steak

No matter how trendy it becomes, hanger steak is always more affordable than rib-eye, strip and filet—and it’s always more flavorful.

Katie Flannery, the second-generation scion of Flannery Beef, a well-regarded Bay Area beef purveyor, suggested always being on the lookout for this cut of beef.

Buying it prime-grade — a subjective term that means a steak with the highest percentage of fat marbling — ratchets up the flavor even more. “All the extra fat that a prime hanger steak contains really mellows out any kind of gamey iron flavor that you might associate with hanger,” Flannery says. “It’s hands down my favorite steak, and if you ever see it, buy it without any hesitation.”

Chef Brandon Kida of Hinoki & the Bird in Century City, Calif., utilizes the intense beefy flavor of prime hanger steak with a spice mix leaded with red chilies and Sichuan peppercorns.

If you can’t find prime hanger steaks, regular hanger steak or flank steak will still taste great coated in the fragrant spices of this stir-fry-like dish.

SICHUAN CHILI HANGER STEAK

By Chef Brandon Kida

1-1/2 pounds trimmed prime hanger steak

Flaky sea salt, to taste

1/4 cup vegetable oil

10 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 cups dried whole red chilies

4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 large wedge calamansi (Filipino lime) or lemon

>> Spice mix:

2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorns

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon whole coriander seeds

1 tablespoon whole cumin seeds

Prepare a charcoal grill for direct, high-heat grilling or turn a gas grill to high. (Alternatively, heat a large cast iron skillet over high.) Season steak all over with salt and place on grill or in skillet. Cook, flipping once halfway through, until golden brown and to an internal temperature is 120 to 125 degrees for medium-rare. Transfer to a plate, tent loosely with foil and let rest five minutes. Leave the grill on.

Meanwhile, combine spice mix ingredients in a spice grinder and finely grind, or use a mortar and pestle to crush.

Transfer steak to a cutting board and cut across grain into quarter-inch-thick slices.

Heat oil in a large cast-iron pan or skillet over high (this can be done on the grill or stove). Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 20 to 30 seconds.

Add red chilies and spice mix and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add sliced steak and toss quickly to combine with spices (you don’t want to cook the steak more), about 10 seconds. Season with more salt.

Immediately transfer steak and spices to a large bowl or platter. Sprinkle with sliced scallions, squeeze citrus wedge all over; serve immediately. Serves 4.

VARIATION

>> Sichuan Chicken-Fried Steak: Whisk 2 large eggs in a bowl, place 1-1/2 cups flour in a second bowl and 2 cups panko in a third. Cut raw hanger steak into quarter-inch-thick slices; season with salt and pepper. Dredge slices first in flour, next in egg and then in breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess.

Fry in peanut oil until golden brown and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels, then toss with the Sichuan spice mix and scallions. Serve with calamansi or lemon wedge.

Nutritional information unavailable.