 Jet fighters included in exercise
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii National Guard said Oahu residents might notice an increase in military aircraft during a large-scale Sentry Aloha fighter exercise running Wednesday through Sept. 4. Read more

