 Former high school teammates to show off skills for Arizona, University of Hawaii
Sports

Former high school teammates to show off skills for Arizona, University of Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

They were football teammates for more than 10 years, from Corona (Calif.) Panthers running backs in Pop Warner through their varsity years as highly regarded blurs in the Centennial High backfield. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 19, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up