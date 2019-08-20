 Maui’s Little League team finishes off New Jersey
Sports

Maui’s Little League team finishes off New Jersey

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Central East Maui baseball team needed part of two days to accomplish one of its main goals at this year’s Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. — win the first two games. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 19, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up