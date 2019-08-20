[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II/III girls: At Hawaiian Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.; Also, University at

St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at La Pietra,

6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Damien, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe

Double Elimination

Monday

Bowling Green (Ky.) 4,

Sydney (Australia) 1

Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0

WP–Logan Kuloloia. LP–J.R. Rosado.

Leading hitters–Wailuku: Nicholas Nashiwa, 1-1, 3 RBIs, 1 run. Elizabeth: Yadi Mateo, 2-3.

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Mexico eliminated

Willemstad (Curacao) 8, Coquitlam

(British Columbia) 1, Canada eliminated

River Ridge (La.) 10,

Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0, 4 innings

Today

Consolation game

Game B: Bologna (Italy) vs. Salem (Ore.), 5 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 21: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 9 a.m.

Game 18: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. River Ridge (La.), 7:30 p.m. 5 a.m.

Game 23: South Chungcheong (South Korea) vs. Chofu City (Japan), 9 a.m.

Game 24: South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 1:30 p.m.

Thursday

International and U.S. semifinals

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner (International final), 6:30 a.m.

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner (U.S. final), 9:30 a.m.

Sunday

Third Place

Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 4 a.m.

Championship

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 9 a.m.