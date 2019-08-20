TODAY
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II/III girls: At Hawaiian Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.; Also, University at
St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at La Pietra,
6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Damien, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe
Double Elimination
Monday
Bowling Green (Ky.) 4,
Sydney (Australia) 1
Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0
WP–Logan Kuloloia. LP–J.R. Rosado.
Leading hitters–Wailuku: Nicholas Nashiwa, 1-1, 3 RBIs, 1 run. Elizabeth: Yadi Mateo, 2-3.
Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Mexico eliminated
Willemstad (Curacao) 8, Coquitlam
(British Columbia) 1, Canada eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 10,
Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0, 4 innings
Today
Consolation game
Game B: Bologna (Italy) vs. Salem (Ore.), 5 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 21: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 9 a.m.
Game 18: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. River Ridge (La.), 7:30 p.m. 5 a.m.
Game 23: South Chungcheong (South Korea) vs. Chofu City (Japan), 9 a.m.
Game 24: South Riding (Va.) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 1:30 p.m.
Thursday
International and U.S. semifinals
Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner (International final), 6:30 a.m.
Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner (U.S. final), 9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Third Place
Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 4 a.m.
Championship
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 9 a.m.
