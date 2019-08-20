Tickets for Clippers-Rockets preseason game on Oahu sell out in minutes

Within minutes of going on sale to the general public, the Oct. 3 NBA preseason game at the Stan Sheriff Center between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets sold out today.

Some would-be customers said the ETicketHawaii.com sales website showed zero seat availability within 10 minutes of ticket sales opening to the general public at noon.

Clippers and UH season-ticket holders had presale access to buy a set number of tickets — as well some past attendees of Clippers preseason games at the Sheriff — which apparently wiped out many seats before the general public had access.

The high demand was not surprising. The Clippers acquired superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the offseason, while the Rockets paired James Harden with an incoming superstar in Russell Westbrook.

The Clippers, who are holding a third straight preseason training camp in Hawaii, are playing a second exhibition on Oct. 6 against the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

As of mid-afternoon today, most of the Sheriff lower bowl had sold out for the Oct. 6 date but most of the upper level remained available.