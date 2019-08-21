23-year-old arrested after allegedly robbing Wahiawa store

Honolulu police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store in Wahiawa.

Police said a suspect entered 7-Eleven on California Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday where he allegedly wielded a gun, took beer and cigarettes from the store and fled.

Police located the perpetrator at or near an apartment building on Wilikina Drive Tuesday afternoon and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.