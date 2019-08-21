Beaches on Kauai’s north shore closed after sharks kill dolphin

A shark sighting this morning prompted Ocean Safety officials to close beaches for swimming from Ha‘ena to Ke‘e on Kauai’s north shore.
A man surfing in the waters off Ke‘e said he saw two sharks attack and kill a dolphin. He later brought the dolphin carcass ashore and notified lifeguards of the incident around 9:30 a.m.
Ocean Safety officials closed beaches from Ha‘ena to Ke‘e for swimming as a safety precaution. Warning signs have been posted.
Lifeguards will reassess the area Thursday morning.
