Remains found in Connecticut believed to be missing Hawaii woman

The family of a missing 31-year-old woman, who moved with her two children last year to Connecticut from Hawaii, say they are in mourning today after receiving news that human remains found tonight may be hers.

The aunt of Perrie Mason, formerly of Salt Lake and Kalihi, said Mason’s sister called the family in Hawaii. “She told us that they found Perrie by the boyfriend’s job,” she said.

Police in Connecticut found human remains in Waterbury, Conn. “Police believe this is in connection with the missing Meriden mother-of-two who has been missing since last week,” WTNH in Meriden, Conn., reported today.

Police did not have positive identification on the remains, which could take a few weeks.

The boyfriend, Jason Watson, 38, was arrested Tuesday for strangulation, assault and unlawful restraint from a domestic incident involving Mason, the report said. He is being held on $500,000 bond on the domestic charges.

Officials said today during Watson’s court appearance that he was the prime suspect in her disappearance, although he was not officially charged.

Court documents say Watson originally called police, saying she might be missing and may be staying at a friend’s house because she was mad at him, WTNH reported.

Mason’s sister, who lives in Georgia, said the couple recently broke up after an argument, and that she was concerned because Watson had been previously physical with her, the news report said.

Reports said Mason bit Watson, and he “choked her unconscious,” WTNH said.