HPD warns of police training academy scam

The Honolulu Police Department is warning the public of a text and email scam that claims to be sent from its training academy.

According to HPD, a citizen recently received a text on his Samsung that said: “Congratulations, your application has been received and evaluated. You have been formally selected as a replacement to a trainee that optioned out. The training is in progress, you are expected to report to the academy on 30th August.”

The email and text is from someone claiming to be Puch Bannet, the public relations officer for the Honolulu Police Training Academy, with its Waipahu address.

The email and text then says there will be an interview, followed by an induction.

It continues with: “You are expected to pay a training fee of $8,000, on or before 24th August to the Academy account. This fee is refundable if you option out or if you fail the interview scheduled on 30th August.”

HPD advises recipients to immediately delete the message, and not to respond. HPD does not have an application or training fee.

Persons interested in joining the department can find information at joinhonolulupd.org.