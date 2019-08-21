Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of arson in East Oahu brush fire

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson in connection with Tuesday’s brush fire in East Oahu.

Police said witnesses observed the suspect with a disposable lighter in his hand where the four-acre brush fire started near Alan Davis Beach at about 11:15 a.m.

Eleven units — including an Air 1 helicopter — with more than 30 firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire at about 12:35 p.m.

Police temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near the Hawaii Kai Golf Course due to limited visibility.

Officers also shut down the eastbound lanes at the intersection of the highway and Kealahou Street.

Police arrested the suspect in the area before 12:20 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree arson. He was released pending further investigation.