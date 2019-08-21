Maui Little Leaguers take field today

Since 2005, Hawaii baseball teams have won three Little League World Series titles, the most by any state in that time span. In each case, the teams were from Oahu. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.