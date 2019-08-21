 Blood Bank of Hawaii settles disability discrimination lawsuit
Hawaii News

Blood Bank of Hawaii settles disability discrimination lawsuit

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.

Blood Bank of Hawaii has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of employees who were fired or forced to resign after undergoing medical procedures. Read more

