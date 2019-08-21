 Cataluna: Opinions on TMT issue don’t carry equal weight
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Opinions on TMT issue don’t carry equal weight

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

An argument that keeps being used in the support of TMT, or sometimes to minimize the significance of the gathering at the base of the mountain, is that most Hawaii residents support building the telescope. Read more

Previous Story
Border collies chase nene geese from Kauai resort as part of pilot project

Scroll Up