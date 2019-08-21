 Native Hawaiian homestead case to be heard by Hawaii Supreme Court
Native Hawaiian homestead case to be heard by Hawaii Supreme Court

Sixty years to the day after Hawaii became a state, attorneys for about 2,700 Native Hawaiians will appear before the state’s highest court today to argue that the government has failed in its duty to award homestead lots to Hawaiians. Read more

