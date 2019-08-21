 State senator calls on governor to enforce the law at Mauna Kea
Hawaii News

State senator calls on governor to enforce the law at Mauna Kea

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

State Sen. Lorraine Inouye, whose district includes Mauna Kea, is calling on Gov. David Ige to resolve the impasse that has blocked construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, and is calling on Ige to “protect all of us with your leadership.” Read more

