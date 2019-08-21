 Clippers-Rockets exhibition sells out fast
Sports

Clippers-Rockets exhibition sells out fast

  • By Brian McInnis / bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Oct. 3 NBA preseason game at the Stan Sheriff Center between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets sold out within minutes of going on sale to the general public on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Volleyball all-timer had love for game
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up