Calendar

Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Pahoa, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff–Southern Cal at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field. VOLLEYBALL ILH

Girls varsity, Division II/III

Tuesday

Damien def. Island Pacific 25-12, 25-6

La Pietra def. Assets 25-9, 25-11

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-6,

25-4, 25-13

Girls Junior varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-11, 25-4