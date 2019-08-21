[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Calendar
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Pahoa, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff–Southern Cal at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Girls varsity, Division II/III
Tuesday
Damien def. Island Pacific 25-12, 25-6
La Pietra def. Assets 25-9, 25-11
BIIF
Tuesday
Girls varsity
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-6,
25-4, 25-13
Girls Junior varsity
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-11, 25-4
